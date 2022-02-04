Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,653 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $44.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.14, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.57 and a 200 day moving average of $64.88. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.01 and a fifty-two week high of $80.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $240.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DT shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $81.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.92.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $3,853,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total transaction of $162,530.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,942 shares of company stock valued at $12,963,378 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.