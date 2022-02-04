Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNXC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,552,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,872,000 after acquiring an additional 24,038 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix in the third quarter worth $6,217,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter worth $7,410,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix in the third quarter worth $10,464,000. Institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Concentrix alerts:

In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $994,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,150 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix stock opened at $199.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.97. Concentrix Co. has a 52 week low of $105.42 and a 52 week high of $204.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is currently 13.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Concentrix Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.