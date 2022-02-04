Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases New Shares in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,004,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.07% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XYLD. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000.

Shares of XYLD opened at $48.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.70. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $45.25 and a 1 year high of $51.16.

