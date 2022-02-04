Oppenheimer Weighs in on Church & Dwight Co., Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CHD)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) – Oppenheimer boosted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Church & Dwight in a report released on Monday, January 31st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.72. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CHD. Truist Financial raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus cut Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.10.

NYSE:CHD opened at $103.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.39. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $104.84. The stock has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 53.4% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 428,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,522,000 after purchasing an additional 149,225 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 111.8% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.8% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 20.0% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $4,812,872.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $226,499.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 869,968 shares of company stock worth $82,018,976. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

Church & Dwight declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

