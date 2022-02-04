Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Organon is a healthcare company. It focuses on the health of women throughout their lives. Organon is based in JERSEY CITY, N.J. “

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $32.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.41. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 92.31% and a net margin of 19.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $27,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

