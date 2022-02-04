Origin Sport (ORS) Price Up 32.7% Over Last Week

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Over the last week, Origin Sport has traded up 32.7% against the dollar. One Origin Sport coin can currently be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Sport has a total market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $266,012.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00093838 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00017577 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000217 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Origin Sport

Origin Sport (CRYPTO:ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

