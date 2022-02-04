Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the December 31st total of 3,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OHPA opened at $9.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.74. Orion Acquisition has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $10.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Orion Acquisition by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orion Acquisition by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 53,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Orion Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in Orion Acquisition by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 19,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares during the period.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

