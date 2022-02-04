Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Acquired by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,240 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter worth $36,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 481.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the third quarter worth about $71,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OVV shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Scotiabank upgraded Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.91.

OVV opened at $40.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.00. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.74 and a 12-month high of $41.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 29.47%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

