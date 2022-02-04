Pacific Sun Financial Corp Buys New Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 126,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,549,000. Medical Properties Trust accounts for 1.5% of Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 310,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after buying an additional 15,151 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 61,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 8,912 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 94,443.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 148,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 148,277 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 692,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,889,000 after buying an additional 18,267 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

MPW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.38.

NYSE:MPW traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.03. 108,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,374,558. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.65 and a 200 day moving average of $21.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $24.13.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $409.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.73 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 38.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.67%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

