Pacific Sun Financial Corp Invests $1.42 Million in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,583,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 204.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after buying an additional 30,656 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 28,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter.

ARKK stock traded up $2.40 on Friday, reaching $71.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,590,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,083,607. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $64.35 and a 52 week high of $159.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.01.

