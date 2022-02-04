Pacific Sun Financial Corp Invests $708,000 in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000.

BATS:IGV traded down $13.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $339.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,833,631 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $379.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $404.76. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a one year low of $123.69 and a one year high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

