Pacific Sun Financial Corp Invests $824,000 in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 162,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,978,000 after buying an additional 29,273 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 133,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.3% during the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 12,947 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $613,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.74. 168,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,481,744. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $85.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.65.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.