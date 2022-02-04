Pacific Sun Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 5,209 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 1.1% of Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded up $1.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $355.53. 3,821,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,118,734. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $297.45 and a one year high of $408.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $382.12 and its 200 day moving average is $377.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

