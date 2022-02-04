Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Rating Increased to Buy at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Truist Financial currently has $170.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $143.00. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.50 EPS.

PKG has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $148.50.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $148.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $124.78 and a 52-week high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.69. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 45.30%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 403.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 96,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,049,000 after acquiring an additional 77,214 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 246.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,359 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,918,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,647,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

