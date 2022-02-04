Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 37,210 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 59.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,210 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 384.6% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.74. 1,619,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,010,299. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.76.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Story: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.