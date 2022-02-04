Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 5,985 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,744 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 123.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 158.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 100.0% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,612,340. The company has a market cap of $145.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.03. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.85 and a 52-week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Erste Group cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.43.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total value of $2,063,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares valued at $6,645,558. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.