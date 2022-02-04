Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,901,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,995,056,000 after purchasing an additional 45,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $875,575,000 after acquiring an additional 39,440 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $557,951,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 197.7% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 932,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,758,000 after acquiring an additional 619,025 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 16.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 830,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,347,000 after acquiring an additional 118,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY traded down $20.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $640.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,179. The stock has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $428.79 and a 52 week high of $710.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $670.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $634.90.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total value of $255,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total transaction of $4,875,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,434 shares of company stock valued at $13,195,287. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $796.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $686.64.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

