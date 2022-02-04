Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 32,356 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 224.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,356 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.97. 148,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,376,814. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $123.51 and a 1 year high of $131.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.52 and a 200 day moving average of $128.51.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.