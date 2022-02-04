Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.80 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 40.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $3.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $197.34. The company had a trading volume of 63,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,357,543. The company has a market capitalization of $106.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $186.98 and a one year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.82.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

