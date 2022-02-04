Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 34.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 186,209 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 47,575 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the third quarter worth $141,000. 43.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

ORCC stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.74. 19,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,685,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $14.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.40.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $269.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.76 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 65.71% and a return on equity of 8.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $147,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Owl Rock Capital Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

Featured Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.