Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,176 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 17,206 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 252,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,380,387 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.02. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

