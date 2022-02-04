Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Moderna by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Moderna by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Moderna by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $3,013,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.13, for a total transaction of $3,496,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 350,000 shares of company stock valued at $88,660,230 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRNA. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.87.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.86. The stock had a trading volume of 79,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,436,796. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $117.34 and a one year high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $65.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $236.49 and its 200-day moving average is $313.52.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

