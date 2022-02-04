Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter worth $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 568.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 145.5% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Airbnb by 34.5% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Airbnb by 96.2% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Gordon Haskett lowered Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.94 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Airbnb from $152.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.50.

Shares of Airbnb stock traded up $3.23 on Friday, reaching $152.80. 83,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,510,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.89. The firm has a market cap of $97.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of -0.49. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.71 and a 1-year high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 116.56% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 136,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.85, for a total transaction of $24,499,230.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $618,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 956,873 shares of company stock worth $170,953,150. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

