Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 16,436 Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CARR. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 72.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CARR traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.02. The company had a trading volume of 119,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,800,867. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $34.75 and a 1 year high of $58.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 23.90%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.41.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.