Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,460 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gries Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $477,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 654,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,413,000 after purchasing an additional 74,417 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $266,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.3% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SHY stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $84.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,672,827. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.38 and its 200-day moving average is $85.83. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.38.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%.

