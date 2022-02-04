Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Sells 210 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,128 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.8% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the third quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 4,919 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the third quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 5,540 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.6% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total transaction of $1,815,561.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,297 shares of company stock valued at $8,070,787 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.71 on Friday, hitting $177.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,185,493. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $198.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.12.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

