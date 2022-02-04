Pangolin (PNG) Trading Up 8.4% Over Last 7 Days

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Pangolin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000903 BTC on major exchanges. Pangolin has a market cap of $30.16 million and $2.25 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pangolin has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00050021 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,927.26 or 0.07276851 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00053868 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,296.60 or 1.00173089 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00052901 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006771 BTC.

About Pangolin

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,997,888 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

