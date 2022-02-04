Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.82

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$19.82 and traded as high as C$26.29. Paramount Resources shares last traded at C$26.16, with a volume of 204,777 shares changing hands.

POU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$26.28.

The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.11.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$369.14 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is 2.48%.

In related news, Senior Officer E. Mitchell Shier sold 17,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.88, for a total transaction of C$409,218.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$657,390.59. Also, Senior Officer Phillip G. Tahmazian sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.94, for a total transaction of C$215,555.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$239,562.66. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,268 shares of company stock worth $2,431,385.

Paramount Resources Company Profile (TSE:POU)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

