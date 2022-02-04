Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $364.30 Million

Analysts forecast that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) will announce sales of $364.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $357.00 million to $369.90 million. Park-Ohio reported sales of $360.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Park-Ohio.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $358.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.13 million. Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PKOH. Zacks Investment Research raised Park-Ohio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Park-Ohio from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 183.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park-Ohio during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park-Ohio during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. 52.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PKOH traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.22. 34,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.76. The company has a market cap of $242.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.08 and a beta of 1.17. Park-Ohio has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $41.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -384.62%.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Park-Ohio (PKOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.