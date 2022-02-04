Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PYCR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paycor HCM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Paycor HCM from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Paycor HCM from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.64.

Shares of NASDAQ PYCR opened at $25.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.53. Paycor HCM has a 52-week low of $22.76 and a 52-week high of $39.71.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paycor HCM will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Raul Jr. Villar bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.35 per share, with a total value of $733,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott David Miller bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $72,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter worth $6,235,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,564,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,622,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,920,000. 14.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

