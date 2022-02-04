PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $230.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PYPL. Erste Group downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $278.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.05.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $124.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $146.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal has a 52-week low of $123.85 and a 52-week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total transaction of $2,063,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares valued at $6,645,558. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,302,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,195,782,000 after acquiring an additional 359,689 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in PayPal by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,178,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,168,718,000 after purchasing an additional 560,349 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,880,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,898,640,000 after purchasing an additional 143,288 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,728,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,199 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,846,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,035,944,000 after purchasing an additional 366,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

