PEAK6 Investments LLC Buys 39,624 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 50.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,624 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXTA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,962 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 40.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 225,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after acquiring an additional 65,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 558.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 111,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 94,217 shares in the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.18.

NYSE:AXTA opened at $29.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $26.42 and a 1-year high of $34.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 5.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

