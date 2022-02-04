Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.55.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PTON shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BNP Paribas cut Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Argus cut Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

In other Peloton Interactive news, President William Lynch sold 2,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $120,498.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv purchased 641,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $29,514,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,010 shares of company stock worth $423,792 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 360.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 45.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 75.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PTON traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.59. The company had a trading volume of 193,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,012,715. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive has a one year low of $22.81 and a one year high of $157.83.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The company had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

