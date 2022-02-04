Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Purchased by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 442.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,043.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,898,000 after purchasing an additional 271,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,037.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 50,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,319,000 after buying an additional 46,476 shares during the period. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Peloton Interactive news, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 3,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $175,138.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $128,154.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,010 shares of company stock worth $423,792 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.81 and a 1 year high of $157.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on PTON shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $85.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. JMP Securities cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.10.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

