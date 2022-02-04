Peninsula Asset Management Inc. Has $8.85 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises about 4.5% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $8,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPGI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on S&P Global from $526.00 to $494.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.70.

SPGI traded up $2.17 on Friday, reaching $415.32. The stock had a trading volume of 30,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,290. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $448.88 and a 200-day moving average of $445.24. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $322.37 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The company has a market capitalization of $100.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.