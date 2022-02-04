PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Issues Earnings Results

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.77), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 7.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.

PMT stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,205. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $16.57 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.44%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 845,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,965 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.86% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $17,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.09.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

