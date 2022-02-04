Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.70-$3.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.99-$4.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.99 billion.Pentair also updated its Q1 guidance to approx. $0.80 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Pentair from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Pentair from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an underperform rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pentair currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.36.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $61.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.25. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Pentair has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $80.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $988.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.67 million. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Pentair will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pentair stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

