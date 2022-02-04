PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PetIQ, Inc. is a pet medication and wellness company. Its product consists of Rx Medications, OTC Medications and Supplies, Health and Wellness Products. The Company serves retail stores across the mass, club, grocery, pharmacy and e-commerce channels. PetIQ, Inc. is based in Eagle, United States. “

PETQ has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of PetIQ from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on PetIQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Shares of PetIQ stock opened at $19.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.85. PetIQ has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The company has a market capitalization of $579.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.83, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $210.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.90 million. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that PetIQ will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Smith purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.62 per share, for a total transaction of $90,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mccord Christensen purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 71,083 shares of company stock worth $1,458,200 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PetIQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000.

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

