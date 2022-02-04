PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Major Shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust Sells 40,000,000 Shares

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 40,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $483,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $13.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.40.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). PG&E had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,808,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,775,000 after purchasing an additional 322,300 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in PG&E by 20.8% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 108,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 18,644 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,474,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,418,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,880 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,880,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,122,000 after acquiring an additional 629,097 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PG&E in the 2nd quarter valued at $452,000. 60.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on PG&E from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PG&E from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.17.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

