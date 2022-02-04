PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.69

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.69 and last traded at $17.69, with a volume of 636 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.35.

PGTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PGT Innovations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet cut PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.29 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.14 and a 200-day moving average of $21.16.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $300.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.04 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 2.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $44,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,100 shares of company stock worth $106,460. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 67.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 140.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 540.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 17.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

About PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI)

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

