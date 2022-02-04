PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.69

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.69 and last traded at $17.69, with a volume of 636 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.35.
PGTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PGT Innovations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet cut PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.
The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.29 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.14 and a 200-day moving average of $21.16.
In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $44,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,100 shares of company stock worth $106,460. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 67.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 140.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 540.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 17.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.
About PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI)
PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.
