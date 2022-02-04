Phantasma (SOUL) Price Tops $1.38 on Major Exchanges

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. Over the last seven days, Phantasma has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $143.58 million and approximately $2.88 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.38 or 0.00003639 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,937.49 or 1.00059124 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00076271 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00021377 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00028131 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.03 or 0.00472181 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001173 BTC.

About Phantasma

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 104,060,056 coins. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

