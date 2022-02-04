Phillip Md Et Al Frost Acquires 150,000 Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.03 per share, for a total transaction of $454,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 26th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 350,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,043,000.00.
OPK stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average of $3.91. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $5.88.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in OPKO Health by 180.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 552,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 355,163 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in OPKO Health by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 36,486 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in OPKO Health by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth $2,165,000. 26.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About OPKO Health
OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.
