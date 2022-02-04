Phillip Md Et Al Frost Acquires 150,000 Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.03 per share, for a total transaction of $454,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 350,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,043,000.00.

OPK stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average of $3.91. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $5.88.

A number of analysts have commented on OPK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barrington Research lowered OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in OPKO Health by 180.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 552,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 355,163 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in OPKO Health by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 36,486 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in OPKO Health by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth $2,165,000. 26.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

