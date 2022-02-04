Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 82.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,118 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Photronics were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLAB. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Photronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,384,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Photronics by 461.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 417,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after buying an additional 343,257 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Photronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,117,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Photronics by 84.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 652,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after buying an additional 297,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 91.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 193,669 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Photronics news, Director Walter M. Fiederowicz sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $138,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 9,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $189,594.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,973 shares of company stock valued at $2,753,507. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 11th.

PLAB opened at $17.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.42 and its 200-day moving average is $14.95. Photronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.21 and a 52-week high of $19.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

