Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DOC. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of DOC opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.92 and a 1 year high of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.33 and a 200-day moving average of $18.44.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 138,703 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 44.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 95,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 29,228 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 14.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 19,408 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 71,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. 85.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

