Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 155.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.2%.

Shares of NYSE PDM opened at $17.84 on Friday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $15.54 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.28. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $218,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 73,501 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

