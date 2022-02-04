PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 29.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of RCS opened at $6.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.28. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.23.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.05% of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

