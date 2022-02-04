PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 29.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of RCS opened at $6.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.28. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.23.
About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund
PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.
Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.