Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Shares Down 8.8%

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) shares fell 8.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.97 and last traded at $27.37. 409,332 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 12,573,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.01.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PINS. Guggenheim lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pinterest from $77.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.44. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 48.06, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $381,708.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 61,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $2,197,119.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 507,727 shares of company stock valued at $18,174,691 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 513,820.9% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 725,142,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 725,001,279 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 139.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,509,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,899,000 after acquiring an additional 27,066,282 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,181,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,673 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 12.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,744,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 12.7% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 25,358,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863,413 shares during the last quarter.

Pinterest Company Profile (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

