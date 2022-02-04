Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 11.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

MAV stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.73. 45,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,657. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $12.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAV. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $1,429,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 24,450 shares during the period.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

