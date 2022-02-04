Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Stock Position Lowered by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 790,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 16,859 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund were worth $9,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the third quarter worth $137,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the second quarter worth $151,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 52.6% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 13.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 10.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.94 and its 200-day moving average is $12.31. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $13.21.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 18th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

