Piper Sandler Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of loanDepot in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for loanDepot’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $705.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.87 million. loanDepot had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 64.38%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LDI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on loanDepot from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on loanDepot from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut loanDepot to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on loanDepot from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.81.

Shares of LDI opened at $3.81 on Friday. loanDepot has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average of $6.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%.

In other loanDepot news, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh purchased 182,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,271,407.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of loanDepot by 287.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,992,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,565,000 after buying an additional 1,478,331 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the fourth quarter valued at $5,182,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the second quarter valued at $6,472,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of loanDepot by 430.0% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 446,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after buying an additional 361,960 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the third quarter valued at $2,809,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

